Boost for rugby club after sponsorship deal

Newport Rugby Club welcome the sponsorship by Bloor Homes' Midlands region

Newport Rugby Club has been boosted by an £5000 donation from housebuilder, Bloor Homes.

The money will go towards improving facilities at the club for players and visitors and buying much-needed equipment.

This season, the stadium will be called ‘Stade Bloor’, as well as the company having the opportunity to advertise within the team’s match programmes and having the companies logo around the pitch.

A new development, Hutchinson Gate, is currently being built by the company to the south of Newport.

Paul Degg, regional managing director for Bloor Midlands, said: “Supporting local communities to our developments is just part of what we do here at Bloor – and beyond our necessary S106 contributions we always try to give where we can, to facilities that local people use and love.

“Newport Rugby Club was an obvious choice for us to give money to – it’s run by passionate volunteers and we very much wanted to help the teams in their upcoming season, to enhance the facilities wherever we can.

“It’s great to know that supporters will be cheering from ‘Stade Bloor’, and we look forward to supporting the team in the seasons to come.”