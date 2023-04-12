Tiny Shropshire village's egg hunt a cracking success in its third year

Fran Price with Alfie Bailey, 11, and Scott and Paula Marshall with Tyler Marshall, 5

The Tibberton Egg Hunt began three years ago after organisers wanted to give children something different to do with their Government-sanctioned exercise.

Since the Easter tradition has come on leaps and bounds and this year saw 120 little eggs-plorers hunt around the village on the outskirts of Newport.

One of the organisers, Francesca Price, said the event is a whole-village affair.

She said: "Eggs get donated by villagers and businesses, so people don't have to pay to take part.

"We thought it would be a nice thing to do for the children. There isn't really much for them to do in the village and a lot of the other villages around put things on like Halloween events or scarecrow trails - so I suppose it was also a bit of a competition really!"

Each year takes on a different theme - last year a sporting challenge event saw children working out to receive answers to clues.

This year, children followed clues around village landmarks in a search for Peter Rabbit.

The village pub, Sutherland Arms, provided free refreshments to the thirsty hunters.