Volunteers sought for town speedwatch scheme

Police in Newport reported a number of drivers for speeding

Newport's Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for people interested in organising the voluntary speed monitoring to get in touch.

It comes as officers in the town confirmed they had been conducting their own speeding checks – and had reported several drivers caught breaking the limit.

An update said: "We have been out across the area last month conducting speed surveys and targetting speeding motorists with our enforcement operations.

"We have reported a number of motorists for driving at excessive speed on Chetwynd End and Forton Road in Newport and along the B5062 in Edgmond."