Newport Toy Library celebrates over 40 years of sustainable and affordable playtime

Volunteers Steve Ravenscroft and Tracey Kegworth

Newport Toy Library has been loaning out trains, tractors, trikes and tonnes more for over 40 years.

Founded in 1981, the library started its life from the boot of a car. The charity occupied various venues around the town, before settling in its current home in a wing of Newport Cottage Care Centre.

Volunteer Steve Ravenscroft explained: "We have everything; tractors, ride-on cars, garden slides, tunnels, tents, bikes and smaller things like train sets and dolls' houses.

"People use us for a lot of reasons, not just because they're short on money. More often it's because they're worried about the environmental impact, not many people want to buy a big hunk of plastic.

A picture from the early days, circa 1981

"One toy only has so much play value. We give people the chance to borrow something for a week or two, bring it back and get something else. It keeps it fresh for the kids."

According to research by the British Heart Foundation, nearly one in three parents say they have thrown away toys in perfect working order, with almost half of parents admitting their children are tired of toys within a week.

While the toy library keeps stocked with the classics, Steve said they are constantly updating their collection with members' requests.

Jude Paton started the venture 42 years ago after reading about the National Toy Libraries Association.

Jude explained: "I just thought I'd try and raise some funds and try and set one up in Newport. I raised around £1,000 I think, managed to buy quite a few toys and just set it up in the boot of my car outside Beaumaris Clinic.

"Eventually the health visitors let me use the clinic itself, and it ran there in conjunction with the baby clinic for many years.

"It's amazing that it is still going, and it's all down to the volunteers."

The centre is open on Fridays from 9.45am to 11.30am. Membership is £2 per year, with toy loan charges between 10p (the same price as 1981) and 50p per week.