Companions come together to celebrate warm bank's success and say hello to spring

The only warm space in Newport, at St Andrews Church Hall, has been a big success over winter

Over 100 voluntary and community groups, town and parish councils, churches and other organisations across Shropshire opened their doors to residents feeling the cold pinch over winter.

Wednesdays at St Andrew's Church Hall in Church Aston have long been a haven for members of the community to gather for a cup of tea and a chat.

Volunteers Maureen Roberts and Margaret Jopson at St Andrew's Church

But Telford & Wrekin Council funding last December allowed the church's 'Community Cuppa' morning to run for a couple of extra hours each week.

The end of the cold season was celebrated by the community in typically British fashion. To thank the volunteers for their contribution and to welcome in the spring, on Wednesday, March 29 organisers arranged an afternoon tea.

Activities coordinator Dani Talbot said the scheme had been a huge success.

Activities coordinator, Dani Talbot

Dani said: "It's been really positive, usually we get anywhere between 40 and 60 people each day, for the afternoon tea we had 88 people through the door.

"We started the community cafe to tackle isolation in the community after Covid, but the warm bank funding allowed us to extend our hours and offer extra facilities.

"As a warm space, we haven't just been offering refreshments and heating but also charging points and free Wi-fi so people aren't at home using up their electricity.

"While we tend to keep things positive and not talk too much about the cost of living crisis, we've been pointing people in the directions of resources, having chats about slow cookers and air fryers and simple store cupboard recipes.

"We've also been running drawing mornings and chair yoga which have been really popular, and they will continue."

The warm bank has also been offering art classes

But the thing most valued, Dani says, has been companionship: "Nothing can beat a good old-fashioned chitchat - that's what works wonders for the soul."