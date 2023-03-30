Drivers escape injury after two-car crash in Newport

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/04/2020 - GV's - Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shrewsbury....

The incident on the A518 Barracks Lane in Lilleshall occurred at around 8.40am on Thursday.

Shropshire Fire and rescue Service said a fire engine was despatched from Newport where the ambulance and police were in attendance.

The crash involved two private vehicles but the drivers were left uninjured.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "“We were called at 8.34am to a road traffic collision involving two cars on Barrack Lane, Lilleshall in Newport.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found two patients.