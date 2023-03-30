Drivers escape injury after two-car crash in Newport

The incident on the A518 Barracks Lane in Lilleshall occurred at around 8.40am on Thursday.
Shropshire Fire and rescue Service said a fire engine was despatched from Newport where the ambulance and police were in attendance.
The crash involved two private vehicles but the drivers were left uninjured.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "“We were called at 8.34am to a road traffic collision involving two cars on Barrack Lane, Lilleshall in Newport.
"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found two patients.
"Both were uninjured and did not require assistance from ambulance staff. They received self care advice before being discharged at the scene.”