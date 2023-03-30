Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drivers escape injury after two-car crash in Newport

By Richard WilliamsNewportPublished: Last Updated:

Two motorists escaped injury when their vehicles were involved in a crash in Newport.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/04/2020 - GV's - Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shrewsbury....
LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/04/2020 - GV's - Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shrewsbury....

The incident on the A518 Barracks Lane in Lilleshall occurred at around 8.40am on Thursday.

Shropshire Fire and rescue Service said a fire engine was despatched from Newport where the ambulance and police were in attendance.

The crash involved two private vehicles but the drivers were left uninjured.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "“We were called at 8.34am to a road traffic collision involving two cars on Barrack Lane, Lilleshall in Newport.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found two patients.

"Both were uninjured and did not require assistance from ambulance staff. They received self care advice before being discharged at the scene.”

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News