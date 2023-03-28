Newport's Giant Easter Egg charity raffle is under way

The launch of the raffle

The launch took place at the Aldi store in Newport with a beautifully decorated chocolate Easter Egg kindly donated by Magna Foods of Telford.

Newport Rotary Club President Gareth Lambe said: “ We would like to thank Magna Foods, the store manager, Camila Andrade, the staff and customers at Aldi Newport for all the generous help and support.

"We will be out and about again with the Giant Egg in the weekends up to and including Easter weekend”.