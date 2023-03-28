Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Newport's Giant Easter Egg charity raffle is under way

By Matthew PanterNewportPublished:

The Rotary Club of Newport got the ball rolling on its 2023 Giant Easter Egg charity raffle, with help from The Inner Wheel Club of Newport.

The launch of the raffle
The launch of the raffle

The launch took place at the Aldi store in Newport with a beautifully decorated chocolate Easter Egg kindly donated by Magna Foods of Telford.

Newport Rotary Club President Gareth Lambe said: “ We would like to thank Magna Foods, the store manager, Camila Andrade, the staff and customers at Aldi Newport for all the generous help and support.

"We will be out and about again with the Giant Egg in the weekends up to and including Easter weekend”.

Anyone interested in finding out more can visit The Rotary Club of Newport Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/people/Rotary-Club-of-Newport-Shropshire/100069456555648/

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News