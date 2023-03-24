Newport business get ready to host a bunny trail

Traders in Newport preparing for the Easter Bunny Trail. Pictured: Karen Woodcock (middle) from Newport Chamber of Commerce with Kevin Sleigh from Bike Tek (foreground) and Lynn Evans (back) from Rennie & Rupert Charity shop

The Newport Easter Bunny Trail starts on Friday (March 31) and is being organised by the town's Chamber of Commerce with the backing Newport Town Council.

We week-long event will challenge parents and children to find 50 bunnies placed in various businesses in the town and note their names.

There will be a prize for all participants that return all the names of the business bunnies over the Easter holidays.

There will also be a first, second and third prize, plus a beautiful complementary gift for the parent of the prize winners to say thank you for supporting their child and the Town.

The Easter Bunny trail is free to take part and entry forms are available from Newport Town Council, Gunero’s, Newport Library and Newport Indoor Market from Friday, March 31.

Entries will remain open until Saturday, April 8.

Karen Woodcock Chair of Newport Chamber of Commerce said the initiative had been launched to help boost business in the town and encourage local shopping - as well as to provide fun for children in the town.