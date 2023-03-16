County MP asks Prime Minister to dispatch agriculture minister to view 'excellent work' at Shropshire university

Mark Pritchard MP

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions Wrekin Conservative MP Mark Pritchard, asked the Prime Minister about the importance of AgriTech and the work being done by the Crop and Environment Research Centre at Harper Adams University, near Newport.

He said: "Does the Prime Minister agree with me that AgriTech is a vital part of the UK economy, and in particular the excellent work of the Crop and Environment Research Centre at Harper Adams University in Shropshire?"

Mr Pritchard invited the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to visit the Crop and Environment Research Centre.

He also paid tribute to the work done by female academics who he said are "leading science and maths at Harper Adams".

In response, the Prime Minister praised the work of the university as being "a fantastic example of the type of innovation and skills provision we need in our AgriTech sector."

He also referred to the introduction of the Gene Editing Bill, which he said will "drive productivity and efficiency in our agricultural sector even further."