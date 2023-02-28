Pupils dive deep into science with Titanic-themed week of education

Pupils at St Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School

The infamous ocean liner, which tragically sank on its maiden voyage over a century ago, has been capturing the imaginations of children and adults alike for generations.

Now, pupils at St Peter and St Paul Catholic Primary School in Newport are immersing themselves in the famous story of the Titanic.

The week will be taken up by a schedule chock-full of practical science activities, so pupils can learn all about the ship from its design and construction to its fateful collision with an iceberg on April 15, 1912, and the subsequent rescue efforts.

As well as learning all about boats, ice and distress rockets, light relief will be provided as students discover how Victorians made ice cream without electricity.

The tragic inequality that played a role in the disaster will also be explored by students and teachers, as they learn about the devastating impact of the ship's class system.