Pupils dive deep into science with Titanic-themed week of education

By Megan JonesNewportPublished: Comments

This week, students at a Newport primary school are learning about science while taking a dive into the history and science of the Titanic.

Pupils at St Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School
The infamous ocean liner, which tragically sank on its maiden voyage over a century ago, has been capturing the imaginations of children and adults alike for generations.

Now, pupils at St Peter and St Paul Catholic Primary School in Newport are immersing themselves in the famous story of the Titanic.

The week will be taken up by a schedule chock-full of practical science activities, so pupils can learn all about the ship from its design and construction to its fateful collision with an iceberg on April 15, 1912, and the subsequent rescue efforts.

As well as learning all about boats, ice and distress rockets, light relief will be provided as students discover how Victorians made ice cream without electricity.

The tragic inequality that played a role in the disaster will also be explored by students and teachers, as they learn about the devastating impact of the ship's class system.

The Titanic may have met a tragic end, but its story clearly continues to inspire curiosity and fascination.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

