Two fire engines were sent from Newport and Wellington with an operations officer at 1.52am on Sunday to reports of a fire at St Nicholas Church, in High Street, Newport.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it turned out to be a false alarm.
The fire service said the smoke was believed to be steam from a central heating boiler, no doubt working hard to keep the building warm during the freezing overnight temperatures.
The fire service confirmed that there was no danger at 2.24am.