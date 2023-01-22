Notification Settings

Holy smoke: Crews scrambled over fear that church was on fire

By David Tooley

Firefighters were scrambled to a church in Shropshire after smoke was reported coming from the top of the building.

A file photo of St Nicholas church, Newport in the winter sun.
Two fire engines were sent from Newport and Wellington with an operations officer at 1.52am on Sunday to reports of a fire at St Nicholas Church, in High Street, Newport.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it turned out to be a false alarm.

The fire service said the smoke was believed to be steam from a central heating boiler, no doubt working hard to keep the building warm during the freezing overnight temperatures.

The fire service confirmed that there was no danger at 2.24am.

