An inquest into the death of 18-year-old Kristjan Jacob Smith from Vineyard Road, Newport, was held at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Thursday .
Senior Coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, said police were called on September 17 and Krisjan was found in a secluded area in Norbury Park.
Officers gave CPR but were unable to save him.
The medical cause of death was hanging the inquest heard and Mr Ellery recorded a verdict of suicide.
