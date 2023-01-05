Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Newport teenager found in park near his home

By Sue AustinNewportPublished:

A teenager was found unresponsive in a park near his home after worries were raised about his welfare.

The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..
The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

An inquest into the death of 18-year-old Kristjan Jacob Smith from Vineyard Road, Newport, was held at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Thursday .

Senior Coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, said police were called on September 17 and Krisjan was found in a secluded area in Norbury Park.

Officers gave CPR but were unable to save him.

The medical cause of death was hanging the inquest heard and Mr Ellery recorded a verdict of suicide.

*The charity, Samaritans says: "Whatever you're going through, call us free any time, from any phone, on 116 123."

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News