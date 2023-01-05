The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

An inquest into the death of 18-year-old Kristjan Jacob Smith from Vineyard Road, Newport, was held at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Thursday .

Senior Coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, said police were called on September 17 and Krisjan was found in a secluded area in Norbury Park.

Officers gave CPR but were unable to save him.

The medical cause of death was hanging the inquest heard and Mr Ellery recorded a verdict of suicide.