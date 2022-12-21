Notification Settings

Man wanted in connection with serious assault

By Sue Austin

Police are hunting a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in Newport.

Officers say that 27-year-old Arthur McDonagh, from Telford, also has connections with North Wales and Manchester.

The assault happened in Newport on November 19 and the victim suffered life-changing injuries.

"Anyone who has seen Arthur or has information about where he may be is asked to call 999," a police spokesman said.

A 20-year-old man on a night out was seriously injured in an assault in a Newport town centre nightclub on November 19.

The incident took place at around 2.40am on the Saturday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said at the time they had provided trauma care at the scene before taking the man to hospital.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

