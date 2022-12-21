Man wanted in connection with serious assault

Officers say that 27-year-old Arthur McDonagh, from Telford, also has connections with North Wales and Manchester.

The assault happened in Newport on November 19 and the victim suffered life-changing injuries.

"Anyone who has seen Arthur or has information about where he may be is asked to call 999," a police spokesman said.

The incident took place at around 2.40am on the Saturday.