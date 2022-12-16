Newport pays a fitting tribute to much-loved town crier

Family and friends gathered to remember Peter Taunton

Newport Town Crier Peter James Taunton sadly passed away in October this year and today a commemorative plaque was unveiled on the bench outside the Guildhall in his memory.

Peter was named town crier by Newport Town Council in 2008 and officiated at civic and community events.

His last official engagement was the reading of the Proclamation for His Majesty King Charles III in September, just weeks before his passing.

“Peter was a lovely, lively gentleman, who loved Newport, was always happy to chat and made friends with everyone he met," said Town Clerk Jo Reay. "So, when the family asked if we would dedicate a bench in his name, we knew there was only one bench that would do.

“We felt the bench outside the Guildhall was the perfect place for a dedication to our Town Crier, and where a lovely photograph of Peter and his wife, Maureen had been taken earlier this year.”

As well as the unveiling of the plaque, a framed copy of the picture was presented to Maureen as a keepsake and as a small expression of the Newport Town Council's thanks and gratitude to both for a life of service.

The bench

The unveiling was attended by Maureen, their children and some of their grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as mayor Ian Perry and several councillors.

"A larger-than-life character, Peter was well known in both Newport and Stafford and was always full of life and laughter," said Mr Perry. "He loved his job with a passion and was a loyal servant to town and country and served the counties of Shropshire and Staffordshire with enthusiasm and grace. Peter always cut a striking figure, resplendent in his town crier robes, made by Maureen, who often accompanied Peter in matching dress.”