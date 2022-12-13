Police appeal for information over fatal two-car crash on A41 near Newport

The junction of the B4379 with the A41. Photo: Google.

The crash happened at around 5pm on Saturday, October 8, on the A41 at the junction with the B4379, between Sherrifhales and Newport.

It involved a silver Ford Fiesta and a silver Porsche Boxster.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, an 88-year-old woman, later died in hospital.

PC Richard Owen of West Mercia Police has urged witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

He said: “I’m aware that this collision happened quite some time ago now, but would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision, or either vehicle in the moments before the collision, to please get in touch.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing at this stage and any information you have, particularly any dash-cam footage, could be crucial to helping us piece together what happened.”