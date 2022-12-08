Youth theatre launches workshops after receiving Arts Council funding boost

Newport Youth Theatre's ‘Folktales of the Shire’ is set to involve children in research and creative storytelling through a range of new workshops

Newport Youth Theatre's ‘Folktales of the Shire’ is set to involve children in research and creative storytelling through a range of workshops.

The launch of the new programme follows a funding boost by Arts Council England and Waitrose, which has allowed the theatre to provide the workshops at a subsidised cost.

Hannah de Quincey, founder of Moonstruck Astronaut Community Theatre Company, said: “I am bowled over that Arts Council England has awarded us a grant to develop my work co-creating theatre with children.

"This grant also enables Anna Belyavin, a movement/dance specialist to join the delivery team and other professionals to mentor me in growing the community theatre company.

"The team looks forward to helping even more children experience the fun of drama whilst developing many life skills and self-esteem. We have had such great feedback from parents/guardians, children and the local community which spurs us on!”

The funding has allowed for the creation of two new clubs, one for seven- to 10-year-olds focusing on exploring drama without the pressure of a big performance, and one for nine- to 14-year-olds which will walk children through the process of creating a performance from scratch.

A free taster sessions to kick-start the clubs will be held on Saturday, January 21 at St Nicholas’s Church Parish Room in Newport. Sessions will then continue every Saturday during term time until May.

The company is also on the hunt for new volunteers, with vacancies for drama workshop assistants, stage management, technical, backstage and operational support.