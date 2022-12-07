Open day at Freemasons' lodge

Audley Lodge secretary Mark Yates with Cat Finch from the food bank

Audley Lodge in Wellington Road, Newport, hosts an open day on Saturday running from 10am to 3pm.

Members of the lodge will be on hand to answer any questions people might have about the society, and its role in the community.

It follows a similar event at the Salopian Lodge of Charity in Shrewsbury which was held in September.

Lodge member Duncan Maidens said several members of the public came in out of curiosity while refurbishment work was being carried out.

Many commented that they had never seen the building open before, or knew what the building was for.

"It is just 20 yards off the high street on Wellington Rd and is passed by all coming into Newport from Telford," he said.

"Hence the idea was born to formally open up the lodge."

Mr Maidens said the building dated back to 1841, and the refurbishment would guaranteed masons would be able to meet over the next 50 years, raising funds for charities.

He said in recent years the Lodge had donated to Severn Hospice, Newport Food Bank, the town's X-ray appeal, plus numerous other charities.