Newport volunteers help the environment through tree-mendous work

By Matthew PanterNewportPublished:

Efforts to help towards the climate change crisis and improving green spaces were stepped up in Newport as more than 100 trees were planted.

The tree planting team

A planting team, including councillor Peter Scott, put 135 saplings i the ground around Norbroom Park.

Councillor Scott said: "There was an excellent turnout.

"We planted Hazel, Cherry, Hawthorn, Birch and Willow trees – all smaller native species and good for our wildlife.

"It all helps towards the climate change crisis so sincere thanks to all the wonderful volunteers. We will be planting more trees soon including a fruit orchard."

The Newport Tree Project started last year with the aim of planting 1000 trees in the area over five years.

"We have more than 400 trees planted with more to go in by the end of the year," added Mr Scott. "We have the Covid Memorial Woodland by the canal near Fishers Lock which will have more added to it soon as well as a bench.

"We planted the small Dalbag Singh Memorial Orchard off Ford Road earlier this year.

"We will be extending the Community Orchard by the canal by planting a Plum Orchard soon.

"All of this is done with the help of volunteers and part funding by the Telford and Wrekin Councillor Pride Fund. Anyone can do their bit for climate change."

A team of volunteers will be planting at Strine Park on December 8, from 9.30am.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

