Newport Christmas Market set for a welcome return

More than 30 stalls selling a wide range of Christmas gifts, festive food and drinks will fill St Mary’s Street on Friday.

Running alongside and, in conjunction with Newport Town Council’s Christmas lights switch-on event, the whole evening promises a night of festive fun.

The Christmas Market will kick off the evening when it opens at 4pm, with a programme of entertainment and fun organised by the council following from 4.30pm. The actual lights switch-on will take place around 6pm.

Organiser Paul Syrda, from Newport Events Company CIC, said: “After such a brilliant first event in 2021, this year’s Christmas Market is set to be even better, with more amazing stalls selling some fabulous gifts, food and drink.

“From candles to Christmas wreaths, hand crafted gifts to homemade boozy hot chocolate and delicious burgers to sizzling sausages, we have more than 30 stalls just perfect for some festive shopping.

“There is also a small funfair to keep the younger ones entertained, plus Santa’s sleigh for photos and even a real Christmas pony called Twinkle to come and say hello to.”

The market will be open until around 8pm, giving plenty of time for those who come to watch the big switch-on to come and have a browse for gifts, food and drink.

St Mary’s Street will be closed to traffic from 11am until 10pm on Friday, with the rest of the town centre roads from Lower Bar and High Street closed from 4pm until 10pm.

Organised by Newport Events Company CIC, the Christmas Market is back for its second year after a successful first event in 2021.

The company was formed following that first market as a community interest company to organise events and bring more visitors and tourism to the town.

Over the past year, its team have also taken on the running of town’s annual Food Frenzy event, with the Old Tyme Market set to return in 2023, Chinese New Year in 2024 and further new events to be added to the calendar over the coming months.