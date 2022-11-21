Estate gifted one of 300 special trees as part of the Queen's Green Canopy

The tree planting ceremony

The Estate, near Newport, joins over 300 organisations from across the UK who were recently announced by the QGC as recipients of these special trees in The Queen’s name, which are gifted in a pot embossed with Her Majesty’s cypher.

The silver birch, was planted by the Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian Dudson, at a special ceremony attended by all the Estate staff. It was planted in Ranton Diamond Wood, a new 60 acre woodland created on the estate in 2012 to mark the Queen’s 60th Jubilee.

Norbury Park Estate is a carbon storage project, focusing on the contribution trees can make to the problems of climate change. Half a million trees have been planted over the past 12 years on the Estate, which is also home to the internationally important BIFoR FACE experiment with Birmingham University. Many trees have been planted in partnership with local schools and the community. A new wood of 20,000 trees was planted on the edge of Gnosall as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.