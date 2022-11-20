Ladies take steps in Newport to improve their fitness and mental health

Nikki Witty (centre) and local ladies in Newport, look forward to the Ladies Walk and Talk event.

Set up by fitness instructor Nikki Witty the Ladies Walk n Talk group set off for only their third meet up on Friday for a 5km stride around Newport.

"It's all about mental health and encouraging engagement and fitness again," said Nikki, a fitness instructor with 30 years of experience who runs Pulse Fitness in Newport High Street.

"There have been huge changes in people's behaviour over the last few years - we used to get out and walk during lockdown."

The group already has members aged from their 40s to their 70s but anyone of any age is invited to join.

Nikki, aged in her 50s, is a keen walker and she is looking forward to helping everyone get back into their stride with walks across the area.

"We also stop off afterwards for a cuppa which helps another business," said Nikki.