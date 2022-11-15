'Walking wounded' - Medics tend to man after car lands on roof

The one-vehicle crash happened towards the Lilleshall end of New Trench Road at around 11.20pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 11.24pm on Monday, November 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Lilleshall.

"This incident involved one vehicle which had left the road and overturned. No persons trapped. One casualty left in the care of the ambulance service

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central. Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police."