'Walking wounded' - Medics tend to man after car lands on roof

By Nick HumphreysNewportPublished:

A man was described as "walking wounded" after the car he was in flipped onto its roof.

The one-vehicle crash happened towards the Lilleshall end of New Trench Road at around 11.20pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 11.24pm on Monday, November 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Lilleshall.

"This incident involved one vehicle which had left the road and overturned. No persons trapped. One casualty left in the care of the ambulance service

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central. Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police."

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 11.33pm to reports of a single car RTC. A paramedic officer attended the scene and arrived to find a patient transport ambulance crew caring for a man, the single occupant of the car. The man was described as walking wounded and was assessed on scene before being discharged."

