Community thanked for the return of Pedantic Pete the monkey puzzle tree

Patrice Maiklem makes a donation to Nesta Jones of Newport in Bloom as a thank you to the community for helping to return Pedantic Pete the monkey puzzle tree

Patrice Maiklem, aged 56, of Avenue Road, Newport, shared her plight on local Facebook groups after the 18-year-old tree disappeared from the drive of her converted church home on November 4 following a move from Ditton Priors, near Bridgnorth.

The tree was given the name Pedantic Pete as he has a spiky character, she said. Its return a few days ago was just as sudden as its disappearance, as it materialised in the same spot on her drive.

"Everybody has been so amazing," said Mrs Maiklem. "It was shared on Facebook and went viral. People said they had seen it, and I had people knocking on my door offering to help.

"I was heartbroken. Pedantic Pete has been a part of the family for 18 years and my dad Tommy Knight and my three children all grew up with him. My dad died 10 years ago.

"Plants do not like me. I love them but they tend to die. Pete did not die!"