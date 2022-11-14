Community thanked for the return of Pedantic Pete the monkey puzzle tree

Patrice Maiklem, aged 56, of Avenue Road, Newport, shared her plight on local Facebook groups after the 18-year-old tree disappeared from the drive of her converted church home on November 4 following a move from Ditton Priors, near Bridgnorth.
The tree was given the name Pedantic Pete as he has a spiky character, she said. Its return a few days ago was just as sudden as its disappearance, as it materialised in the same spot on her drive.
"Everybody has been so amazing," said Mrs Maiklem. "It was shared on Facebook and went viral. People said they had seen it, and I had people knocking on my door offering to help.
"I was heartbroken. Pedantic Pete has been a part of the family for 18 years and my dad Tommy Knight and my three children all grew up with him. My dad died 10 years ago.
"Plants do not like me. I love them but they tend to die. Pete did not die!"
Mrs Maiklem, who works in mental health and has a hobby alongside other family members for rescuing animals in Greece, said she was so grateful that she made a donation of £100 to Newport in Bloom as a way of thanking the community for the tree's return.