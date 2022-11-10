Memorial hall committee says solar panels are its contribution to tackling climate crisis

Solar panels on the roof of Lilleshall Memorial Hall

Solar panels were added to the roof of Lilleshall Memorial Hall earlier this year. Now the accompanying batteries have been added to the £17,000 project.

The hall's committee has said that it paid £12,000 towards the scheme, with £5,000 coming from the Telford and Wrekin Climate Change Fund.

In a statement, the hall's committee said they felt the need to add the system for their own contribution towards tackling the climate crisis.

They said: "The Memorial Hall Committee made up of representatives from the Parish Council and the Parochial Church Council together with co-opted members thought long and hard about spending this amount of money but in fact we came to the conclusion that in the final analysis we had no alternative, in view of the catastrophes that other countries in the world have suffered in terms of floods, famine and droughts.