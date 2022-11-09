Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Newport councillor in call for vigilance amid anti-social behaviour

By Matthew PanterNewportPublished:

A councillor has urged residents to be vigilant after a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Sgt Richard Jones and Councillor Peter Scott in Newport
Sgt Richard Jones and Councillor Peter Scott in Newport

Newport councillor Peter Scott said he has been contacted by residents whose doors had been kicked or knocked on by youths, who have then run off.

"There's been a spate of anti-social behaviour going on," said Mr Scott. "We have had vandalism at Stafford Street car park which seems regular at the moment.

"And there seems to be an awful lot of door knocking and kicking and I have had a few people coming up to me about that. It's hard to catch the people doing it – the dark nights have come and that doesn't help.

"People might say it has always happened but it's unnerving and something it shouldn't happen. I would ask residents to be as vigilant as possible, pass on information they might have to the police and consider their our own security. Hopefully it's just a phase that will stop quickly."

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News