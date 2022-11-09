Newport councillor in call for vigilance amid anti-social behaviour

Newport councillor Peter Scott said he has been contacted by residents whose doors had been kicked or knocked on by youths, who have then run off.
"There's been a spate of anti-social behaviour going on," said Mr Scott. "We have had vandalism at Stafford Street car park which seems regular at the moment.
"And there seems to be an awful lot of door knocking and kicking and I have had a few people coming up to me about that. It's hard to catch the people doing it – the dark nights have come and that doesn't help.
"People might say it has always happened but it's unnerving and something it shouldn't happen. I would ask residents to be as vigilant as possible, pass on information they might have to the police and consider their our own security. Hopefully it's just a phase that will stop quickly."