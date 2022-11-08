Notification Settings

The stunning woodland images captured by Newport Photography Society members

By Matthew PanterNewportPublished:

The stunning photographic work of members of a Shropshire club have really captured the wonders of the forest in the county.

Into the Woods by Fran Hartshorne
Into the Woods by Fran Hartshorne

Newport Photographic Club is back up and running and the first competition of the new season was the Chair’s Challenge on the theme of “Forest View”.

The competition saw a good entry and the club chairman, Mike Warrender, chose Norman O’Neill’s image “Autumnal Hues” as the winner in the Advanced category and Harry Cheadle’s “Deep into the Woods” in the Intermediate category.

The full set of results was, advanced: 1 Norman O’Neill – Autumn Hues, 2 Richard Greswell – Last Light, 3 Trish Sangster The Wood Nymph, 4 Fran Hartshorne – Into the Woods, 5 Norman O’Neill – A Ride in the Forest, 6 Martin James –Treetops.

Autumnal Hues by Norman O'Neill
Autumnal Hues by Norman O'Neill
Bluebell Wood by Colin Macklin
Bluebell Wood by Colin Macklin
Deep Into the Woods by Harry Cheadle
Deep Into the Woods by Harry Cheadle
Family Walk by John Ridgway
Family Walk by John Ridgway
Into the Woods by Fran Hartshorne
Into the Woods by Fran Hartshorne
Last Light by Richard Greswell
Last Light by Richard Greswell
A Ride in the Forest by Norman O'Neill
A Ride in the Forest by Norman O'Neill
The Bent & Twisted Tree by Brian Kerrison
The Bent & Twisted Tree by Brian Kerrison
The Light Between the Trees by Brian Kerrison
The Light Between the Trees by Brian Kerrison
The Wood Nymph by Trish Sangster
The Wood Nymph by Trish Sangster
Treetops by Martin James
Treetops by Martin James

Intermediate: 1 Harry Cheadle – Deep Into the Woods, 2 Brian Kerrison – The Bent and Twisted Tree, 3 Brian Kerrison – The Light Between the Trees, 4 Chris Farmer – Spring in the Forest, 5 John Ridgway – Family Walk, 6 Colin Macklin – Bluebell Wood.

The club is now getting together at the Weston Hall at Harper Adams University every Tuesday at 7.30pm.

The season started with an AGM, including an introduction of what will be happening through 2022-23, followed by a portfolio of images from the Midland Counties competition. The meeting was a practical workshop evening looking at camera functions and how to get the best out of your camera

The club also had an informal evening looking at images taken by club members over the summer break and learnt more on Photoshop techniques.

The club programme runs until July 2023 and the full programme is on the website www.newportphotoclub.com

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

