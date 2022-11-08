The stunning woodland images captured by Newport Photography Society members

Into the Woods by Fran Hartshorne

Newport Photographic Club is back up and running and the first competition of the new season was the Chair’s Challenge on the theme of “Forest View”.

The competition saw a good entry and the club chairman, Mike Warrender, chose Norman O’Neill’s image “Autumnal Hues” as the winner in the Advanced category and Harry Cheadle’s “Deep into the Woods” in the Intermediate category.

The full set of results was, advanced: 1 Norman O’Neill – Autumn Hues, 2 Richard Greswell – Last Light, 3 Trish Sangster The Wood Nymph, 4 Fran Hartshorne – Into the Woods, 5 Norman O’Neill – A Ride in the Forest, 6 Martin James –Treetops.

Intermediate: 1 Harry Cheadle – Deep Into the Woods, 2 Brian Kerrison – The Bent and Twisted Tree, 3 Brian Kerrison – The Light Between the Trees, 4 Chris Farmer – Spring in the Forest, 5 John Ridgway – Family Walk, 6 Colin Macklin – Bluebell Wood.

The club is now getting together at the Weston Hall at Harper Adams University every Tuesday at 7.30pm.

The season started with an AGM, including an introduction of what will be happening through 2022-23, followed by a portfolio of images from the Midland Counties competition. The meeting was a practical workshop evening looking at camera functions and how to get the best out of your camera

The club also had an informal evening looking at images taken by club members over the summer break and learnt more on Photoshop techniques.