Zeus with his owner Daniel Enmarch

Daniel Enmarch, 29, from Newport, and his beloved German Shepherd, Zeus had won the hearts of more than 48,000 Instagram followers by documenting their inspiring and scenic adventures.

However, their travels have had to end after Zeus was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, a rare disease which attacks the nerves and stops the muscles from being able to function, making it difficult for him to walk. He has now contracted pneumonia, though is recovering.

Daniel has launched a fundraising page to help cover the vets' bills, and members of the public have pledged thousands of pounds: since Daniel's plea for help, £3,700 has been raised, surpassing the £3,500 target.

"It's been very emotional seeing the response from people," said Daniel. "I honestly can't thank everyone enough.

"I'm someone who has suppressed feelings and emotions in the past but I have been left totally overwhelmed by the reaction."

Reflecting on Zeus' latest setback, he added: "It's been a rollercoaster of emotions but Zeus is a fighter.

"He's been back with the vets but is recovering and we hope to have him back home this week. We are taking each day as it comes."

Last week, Daniel reflected on his time with Zeus and said: “He’s my best friend.

"I got him a little while after I got back off a tour of Afghanistan in 2014. I was serving in the Territorial Army, as part of the Royal Logistics Corps.

“I suffered with anxiety when I returned. It took its toll on my mental health – you go from having the daily routine daily to just coming home. It was very quiet.

“I really felt the need to find a friend and that support came in the form of Zeus. I got him as a puppy and he became my best mate."