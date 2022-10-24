The collision happened on Stafford Road in Newport. Police shared a picture of toppled scaffolding balancing precariously against the back end of the white lorry. Officers have also taped off an area. Nobody was injured.

Newport Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said at 11.50am that they are "currently in attendance at an RTC on Stafford Road," adding: "The road is likely to be closed for some time. Please avoid the area where possible while the area is made safe.