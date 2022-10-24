Notification Settings

Motorist urged to avoid road in Newport after lorry topples scaffolding

By Nick HumphreysNewportPublished:

Motorists have been urged to avoid a main road after a lorry collided with scaffolding outside a shop.

Scaffolding was toppled in Newport earlier today. Picture: Newport SNT
The collision happened on Stafford Road in Newport. Police shared a picture of toppled scaffolding balancing precariously against the back end of the white lorry. Officers have also taped off an area. Nobody was injured.

Newport Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said at 11.50am that they are "currently in attendance at an RTC on Stafford Road," adding: "The road is likely to be closed for some time. Please avoid the area where possible while the area is made safe.

"Luckily no-one was hurt, just the scaffolding."

Nick Humphreys

