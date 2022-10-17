Company welcomes response to solar farm plans

Yaw Ofori, Managing Director for Greentech UK.

Solar power experts Greentech staged the event at Lilleshall Memorial Hall on Thursday to explain its plans for the Hilton Fields solar farm, between Lilleshall and Sheriffhales, to residents.

The firm said that nearly 70 people attended the day-long event, which provided information on plans for the scheme on private agricultural land at Lilyhurst Road.

If it goes ahead the project would provide clean electricity for 9,500 homes in the area and save 14,400 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

The company is in the early stages of seeking planning permission for the scheme, which it says will help the UK meet its net zero targets and contribute to greater national energy security.

Yaw Ofori, managing director for Greentech UK, said: “We were delighted to see so many people throughout the day come along to see exactly what we are planning for Hilton Fields.

“The issue of solar farms has been attracting national headlines in the last few days and we were pleased to be able to answer so many residents’ questions and explain just how our scheme will work.

“We are committed to working in partnership with the local community so that we can address any concerns they may have and received some really detailed feedback which will help inform our plans as we move forward.

“There was a range of opinions throughout the day but we were pleased that so many people said they supported the idea of solar power and were broadly in favour of our plans. Of the responses we received through feedback forms, just over 60 per cent said they would support a scheme such as Hilton Fields.

“But it was really valuable to hear from everybody who attended – whether they supported the scheme or not – and I would like to thank them all for taking the time to come along.”

Lilleshall resident Carol Hodgson said she found the event very informative, adding: “I support the scheme, it is the future because we have to look at the alternatives.”

Alan Edwards, from Sheriffhales, also backed the plans, saying: "I am fully supportive provided local residents’ concerns about wildlife are resolved. It’s a good scheme."

Feedback gathered at the public exhibition will be included in Greentech’s full planning application, which will be submitted to Shropshire Council later in the year.