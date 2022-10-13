Youngsters gearing up to perform musical version of Roald Dahl classic Matilda

Cast members from Newport Musical Theatre Academy who will be performing Matilda Jr the Musical this weekend.

A cast of 40 children from Newport Musical Theatre Academy will be performing Matilda Jr the Musica,l at The Charlton School Theatre, in Wellington, Telford, on Sunday.

The group will be delivering two showings, one at 3pm and one at 7pm.

Based on the classic Matilda, the award-winning full-length musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Director Debbie Owen said: "One of my favourite moments is early on in the show when Matilda sings, ‘Even if you are little you can do a lot’. It’s such a powerful reminder for each of us, tall and small, to take ownership in how we can create our reality.

The cast of Matilda Jr the Musical

"Through the process of putting on this musical, these students are doing just that; they are joining together and working hard to create this extraordinary event for their community. We think they deserve a standing ovation for all their hard work."

Matilda Jr the Musical is adapted from the full-length musical which was based on the book by Roald Dahl, and features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

The show opened on the West End in 2011 and made its Broadway premiere in 2013.

The musical earned seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, and five Tony awards, including The Tony for Best Book of a Musical.