Newport swimmers ready to make waves on return to pool

John Toogood, 15, and back: Charlie Toodgood, 15, Millie Bishton, 14, and Ella Gregory, 15, from Newport Swimming Club

Newport Swimming Club is set to hold an open session this weekend now that the town's refurbished facilities are fully reopened after eight months of work.

Work completed included the remodelling of the pool floor to reduce the depth of the deep end and increase the shallow water area, which makes the pool more energy efficien.

Additional maintenance work included the complete internal re-decorations of the pool hall, spectator area and pool changing facilities.

Newport Swimming club chair and coach Megan Frost said: "With Covid meaning we were out of the water, and then the renovations, it's great to now be back and the swimmers are very excited."

The club will be holding training sessions on Monday to Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons.

They will be running an open session for prospective swimmers on Saturday (October 15) from 4.15pm to 5.15pm.

"We are always looking for new swimmers, whether people just want to train for fun and fitness or to compete," Megan added. "We love people to come and meet the team and coaches and see one of our training sessions."

Newport's swimmers were highly successful in the 2022 Shropshire County Championships and young swimmers Luca Nuttall and Annalise Morris were recently selected for the county's Development Programme.

Other swimmers, James Frost and John Toogood shone at the West Midlands Regional Championships in May with the latter qualifying for the British and English Championships in July and August.