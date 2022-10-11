Celebration ball raises more than £3000 for Newport X Ray Appeal

The ball was a big success

The ball, which was organised by Newport Rotary Lite and the League of Friends, was enjoyed by more than 100 guests and was held in Ford Hall, Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

Newport Rotary Lite Ball Organiser Fay Plant said: “It was a lot of work but we had a fantastic evening.

"The Dirty Rockin’ Scoundrels were excellent and kept the dance floor full, the bar was busy, the atmosphere was great – everyone really enjoyed themselves and it was all for a brilliant cause.”

X ray Appeal Chair Dr Nick Tindall added: “It was a wonderful evening, and a really fitting celebration of a brilliant appeal which Newport and the villages really got behind.

"It was one of those evenings I think everyone enjoyed and to raise more than £3,000 for the appeal is just fantastic.

"Fay did a spectacular job organising the evening, and other Newport Rotary Lite members helped with getting sponsorship and prizes, publicity and selling tickets.

“The support from Newport and the villages for the X Ray Appeal has been phenomenal.

"We launched the appeal jointly between the Newport League of Friends, Wellington Road Surgery, Linden Hall Practice and Newport Rotary Lite.