Newport Show confirms new president

Caroline Belcher, the new president of Newport Show.

Caroline Belcher has been named as the president of Newport Show by Newport and District Agricultural Society.

Speaking after taking on the role Mrs Belcher said she wants to introduce the show to people moving into the area – and use the event to "bring the community together".

An Edgmond resident, Mrs Belcher has volunteered for both the society and the show for more than two decades.

She is married to a local farmer, and plays an active role in the running of the firewood business Logalog based at Bridge Farm, Edgmond.

Mrs Belcher said she is hoping she can work with the society and the Newport Show’s team of staff, stewards and volunteers to build on the success of the event, which returned this summer after a two year break.

Having been involved in the farming world since she joined Shifnal and Albrighton Young Farmers Club, 42 years ago at the age of 16, Mrs Belcher began volunteering at the Newport Show in 1997, stewarding in the sheep lines of the Livestock section – before then joining the main committee in 2000.

Since then, she has worked to develop the food area at the Show – helping it develop from a small single marquee with a handful of exhibitors to a busy, vibrant Festival of Food area, showcasing some of the best local, artisan food and drinks from across the region.

The Festival of Food area now includes celebrity chef demonstrations, Little Foodies, hands on cookery for young up and coming chefs, live music, street food and more.

This year, the Festival of Food drew praise from celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager, who not only hosted two cookery demonstrations, but also toured the stalls, picking up her own local produce.

Mrs Belcher said: “I am extremely proud to be part of the team that has developed the food area at Newport Show, I hope that during my presidency, we can continue to bring or local community together – and introduce everything Newport Show has to offer to people moving into the area, too."