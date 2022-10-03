Newport tow centre recycling scheme proves an early success

Tim Nelson with one of the recently installed bins

Recycle-on-the-go bins were installed across Newport town centre six weeks ago and have led to more than 260 kilograms of recycle, which would otherwise have been discarded rubbish, being collected so far.

Councillor Tim Nelson, who put money from his ward fund into the project, hailed the early signs.

"Working in partnership with Newport Town Council, Telford and Wrekin Council have installed 23 of the bins along Newport High street, with two more to go and I believe we already have a success on our hands," he said.

"The quality of the material that has been deposited for recycle is as good as from kerbside recycle.

"This means Veolia can take the glass, plastics and cans to Hortonwood to be transferred from there on to big recycling centres for sorting. More than 70% of the glass we use is recycled and 70% of the aluminium for cans is recycled, and now people on Newport High Street are playing their part.

"These new bins have seen 260 kilos of recycle collected over six weeks and that is a lot, the equivalent to over two tonnes a year.

"Taking typical weights for a 500ml glass bottle, a single use plastic water bottle and a coke can and, if equally divided between the three categories by weight collected, it could mean as much as 130,000 single items per year diverted from landfill or incineration, to be reused.

"It means this scheme is allowing materials to be changed from discarded rubbish to valuable resources.

"It is wonderful news and I want to say thank you to Newport's caring residents and visitors, who have made this happen.