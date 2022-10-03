Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Meet the Eccleshall woman set to become an elf 24 hours a day for charity

By Matthew PanterNewportPublished: Last Updated:

Elf on the Shelf is set to come to life in December to raise funds and awareness of the vital work of a charity.

Sylvia dressed up as an elf
Sylvia dressed up as an elf

Eccleshall's Sylvia Keris is busy completing all her elf checks ahead of dressing up as Buddy for 24 hours a day in December.

It means, as she goes about her everyday life – food shopping, going to GP appointments, walking in the countryside, attending rotary meetings and Yoga classes – Sylvia will be donning her elf costume.

It is to support the work of the Buddy Bag Foundation, which provides a bag of clothing, toiletries and comfort items, including a knitted teddy, to children in refuges around the UK, who have escaped from domestic violence.

"I will be aiming to bring a smile to people's faces," she said. "And pictures will be posted everyday on local Facebook pages to see where I appear next!

"I am also happy to visit charity venues to promote any cause and can make appearances at commercial work places to promote business in return for a donation to the Buddy Bag Foundation."

Anyone who would like to book Buddy the Elf in December can do so by email john@buddybagfoundation.co.uk

Donations can be made via the webgiving page when it is active in late November at justgiving.com/campaign/elf2022 with all money going directly to the charity.

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News