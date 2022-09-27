Newport woman raises hundreds braving new heights with charity skydive

Petra Leach has raised over £500 for Severn Hospice in memory of her late friend

Petra Leach, 56, has a long history of raising money for worthy causes, but when she lost her best friend to cancer she knew this time called for a challenge.

Fundraising marathons and fun runs were the norm for the quality manager from Newport, so Petra committed to a challenge that would test her limits - jumping from an aeroplane 10,000 feet up.

As a result, Petra has raised over £500 for Severn Hospice in memory of her friend, Mandy.

Petra said the dive was 'exhilarating, like nothing on this earth'

Petra said: "Sadly, Mandy passed away in June, after spending several weeks with Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury. They looked after her very well. I wanted to give something back to them, for her.

"I've done marathons and I've done fun runs but I always said I'd never do a skydive. But because of Mandy, I needed something to really challenge me. And it was fantastic, the best thing I've ever done.

"Just exhilarating, like nothing on this earth. I'm already thinking about my next one, I've got the bug. The team at Tilstock Skydiving Centre in Whitchurch were fantastic."