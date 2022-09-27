Notification Settings

Newport runner raises £1900 for research into pancreatic cancer

By Matthew Panter

A Newport man has raised nearly £2000 in memory of his father after completing his first marathon.

Richard Fletcher after completing the Rutland Marathon


Richard Fletcher, a former Burton Borough School pupil, completed the Rutland marathon on Sunday.

He was running in memory of his dad Mike, who passed away from pancreatic cancer earlier this year, aged 73.

Richard, 36, who also also attended New College in Wellington, finished in four-and-a-half hours and has raised £1,900 for research into pancreatic cancer.

Mike was a stalwart of Newport Hockey Club, having been one of its original founders.

People can still donate by visiting justgiving.com/remember/978032/Michael-Fletcher

News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Shropshire.

