Newport runner raises £1900 for research into pancreatic cancer

Richard Fletcher after completing the Rutland Marathon

Richard Fletcher, a former Burton Borough School pupil, completed the Rutland marathon on Sunday.

He was running in memory of his dad Mike, who passed away from pancreatic cancer earlier this year, aged 73.

Richard, 36, who also also attended New College in Wellington, finished in four-and-a-half hours and has raised £1,900 for research into pancreatic cancer.

Mike was a stalwart of Newport Hockey Club, having been one of its original founders.