Newport record shop owner says thank you for the music and memories

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 31/08/2022..Pic in Newport at Music store 'Hey Judes', and Jude Paton (here in white) is stepping down after many many years running the business in the town. burt fear not the shop lives on and Frankie O'Connor will be taking over. On a couple of pics Jude holds her grandaughter: Everley O'Boyle 21 months..

Jude Paton has now completed her final day at Hey Jude's but the shop continues to trade under the new ownership of Frankie O'Connor.

But, after finishing her last day, Jude, who started Hey Jude's in Newport Indoor Market in 1999 before setting up in Stafford Street, spoke of her gratitude to all those who have supported her over the years.

She said: "I want to say a massive thanks to family, friends and my fantastic customers, all of whom have helped build the business and supported me through coming here.

"I have made so many friendships through the music and sharing it with other people."

Jude Paton with new owner Frankie O'Connor.

"I had an emotional final day and it hasn't hit home yet. I well up in tears even now thinking about it because it was a passion as well as a business.

"I was lucky to be self-employed like that, looking forward to going in and the interaction with everyone who walked through the door.

"I started it up with my partner Roy Hodges, who backed me every step of the way. He sadly died in 2006 but it was part of him as well.

"But it's the right time for me. I'm 70 now and Frankie came along and is the right person to carry it on.