Newport batonbearer 'over the moon' to receive special Commonwealth Games gift

Helen Bourton, of Newport, with the baton

The batons replicate the same shape as the official one, which was used throughout the 16th official relay, with the Baton visiting all 72 nations and territories that participated in the Games.

Batonbearers, including a number from Shropshire, were nominated to take part in the relay and each had an inspirational story, showcasing how they had taken on a challenge or made a difference in their local community.

Among them was Helen Bourton, chair of Newport Girls Football Club, who said: "It's a lovely touch and I am over the moon. I couldn't ask for a nicer piece of history and it keeps the memory of that special day alive for me."

Helen's father, Wally Dimmack, had carried the torch before the Olympic Games in London in 2012, after being nominated for his services as a volunteer swimming teacher in Wolverhampton.

He was given the chance to buy his torch at the time and Helen said: "I am getting the souvenir shirts we both wore framed and, along with our baton and torch, will have them put in a special cabinet in the house to cherish."

The weight of the commemorative Baton is 420g and it is a third of the scale of the Queen’s Baton, which was specially created by designers and technologists from the West Midlands, including Raymond Osman product designers.

Batonbearers will have the souvenir Batons delivered to their homes via the Royal Mail from the end of the month once they have been laser etched with the Batonbearer’s name and route.

Ian Reid, CEO of Birmingham 2022, said: “We wanted to thank all of our amazing Batonbearers for taking part in the Queen’s Baton Relay. Their stories are a true inspiration and we hope that this gesture will remind them of their special day and the role they played in the Games.”

Gary Moore, Creative Director, Touch of Ginger, added: “It’s always a pleasure to create a unique item with historic significance such as this. I hope Batonbearers will treasure their Souvenir Baton and give it pride of place for family and friends to admire for years to come.”