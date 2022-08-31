Newport in Bloom appeal for donations after cost of watering flowers rockets

Newport in Bloom ensure flowers can be seen across the town

The cost of watering the stunning hanging baskets and blooming is mounting and the charity's cash reserves are depleting.

Due to the warm summer, volunteers are watering the flowers on average five-and-a-half hours a day.

Karen Claxton, from the Newport in Bloom committee, said: "If the businesses and residents would like the baskets and planters to remain in situ until October, as in previous years, Newport in Bloom could continue to pay for the watering out of their reserves.

"However, these funds would normally be used for the winter and spring planting, so the High Street would look bleak between October and June 2023, unless additional funds can be raised.

"Our waterer, Hal, has been watering an average of 5.5 hours per day, with 8.5 hours being the maximum. Obviously this has come at a cost which is not sustainable and the watering budget has already been used up for this year."

The charity has started an online consultation to garner the views of local people and gauge what the majority opinion is of how long the hanging baskets and planters should be on display.

Karen added: "Newport in Bloom is asking for your feedback and your support. eel free to express your views on Facebook or by email at newportinbloom@yahoo.com.

"If the town would like to see the floral displays remain in situ until October, then please support Newport in Bloom’s forthcoming fundraising activities to enable winter and spring planting.

"There will be collection tins placed in businesses around the town from next week, followed by a street collection on Saturday, September 24, and a quiz night later in November. Please give as generously as you are able."

She added: "We hope that you will all join together to support us. We did not anticipate such huge watering costs this year but will account for them and budget accordingly in future."