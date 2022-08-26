Newport litter pickers celebrate anniversary as they go from strength to strength

Newport's Community Litter Pickers

The Newport Litter Pickers launched in September 2014 after responding to complaints of Facebook about people dropping rubbish on Shuker Fields.

Their work then spread to Norbroom Park and now volunteers work throughout the town to keep it clear of rubbish.

Spokesman Peter Scott said: "We formed to combat the growing problem of litter but the group continues to go from strength to strength now and we organise regular clean-ups at various locations around the town.

"We meet on a regular basis and it's for anyone aged 8 to 80 plus if they want to get involved. We just try to do what we can do and I feel we are a much tidier town now.

"If anyone knows of an area of town which needs our services they are always welcome to message us."