Ambitions to turn Newport into a 'destination place' for tourists

Paul Syrda and Andrew Griffin from Newport Events Company CIC with traders from Moyden’s Cheese, Diamond Deli and Newport Country Market ahead of the Food Frenzy

The Newport Events Company CIC enjoyed huge success earlier this year with the return of the town's carnival after a break for the pandemic.

They have also taken over the running of the Fabulous Food Frenzy, which returns next month.

A Christmas market is among the other current events on the calendar but there are plans to expand events over the coming years to boost the town's attraction.

"We want to make Newport a destination place for tourists," said Paul Syrda, of Newport Events Company CIC.

"You have places like Ironbridge, which is a beautiful place to go, that are considered desitnation places.

"But know Newport is a wonderful place to come and visit too and if we can put events on and draw people in, to show off our great town and businesses, that would be the aim.

"This is a fantastic town. I think the main thing about Newport is that it has always had a sense of community. Everyone tries to help each other and it has a nice feel about it.

"We have a beautiful canal and you can go for a wander, have a great little walk or go for a coffee or lunch around town.

"If we can draw some people from out of town to come and experience that, it would be fantastic."

Paul is hoping to build on the success of the recent carnival, which returned following the pandemic, to rave reviews.

"We have seen the event grow and had some 8,500 people at the carnival," he said.

"It's such a massive community event and draws everyone in, be it schools, nurseries, dance groups and community groups.

"As a CIC, we are getting paid for this, it's not a job for us - it's all voluntarily.

"So it was wonderful to see the success of the carnival. It brought a tear to your eye because a lot of hard work paid off and people had such a fantastic time because of the dedication the team put in. It gives you the motivation to do it all over again.

"It was a building block for the entire town to show off what they are doing."

Now organisers are looking ahead to the food frenzy and beyond.

"The goal is one event per month," Paul added. "Hopefully we can and utilise each month's event to draw people in, whether it be for something like an Oktoberfest or an Easter festival. They might vary in size but it will build on the tourism side of things which in turn boosts the commerce side and that's what we are there for.

"If people know you have something on, they will come back and it becomes more of a regularity you can attract more visitors."

The seventh Fabulous Food Frenzy event is on Saturday, September 24 from 10am-4.30pm, in the town centre, starting in St Mary’s Street.

More than 50 stands, bringing a variety of food and drink produce, will be available to purchase on the day.