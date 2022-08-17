Newport historians receive funding boost for archive room

Eric Carter with Linda Fletcher

Newport History Society, based in the Guildhall, High Street, has received support from Telford & Wrekin councillor Eric Carter, through his Councillors’ Pride Fund.

The money has been used to purchase new shelving which will enable the group to house more historical objects.

Linda Fletcher, deputy chair of the society, said: "Funding is allocated towards improvements or projects within a councillor's ward and we are very grateful to councillor Carter for his support.