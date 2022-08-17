Notification Settings

Newport historians receive funding boost for archive room

By Matthew PanterNewportPublished: Last Updated:

A Shropshire history group has received funding to help support the expansion of its archives room.

Eric Carter with Linda Fletcher

Newport History Society, based in the Guildhall, High Street, has received support from Telford & Wrekin councillor Eric Carter, through his Councillors’ Pride Fund.

The money has been used to purchase new shelving which will enable the group to house more historical objects.

Linda Fletcher, deputy chair of the society, said: "Funding is allocated towards improvements or projects within a councillor's ward and we are very grateful to councillor Carter for his support.

"The shelves will not be empty for long because we will be housing a large collection of maps for the Town Council. We try to preserve, not just documents, but objects of local interest."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

