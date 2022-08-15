Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The stunning images captured by members of Newport Photography Club

By Matthew PanterNewportPublished:

Newport Photographic Club members were in focus as it held its presentations before breaking for the remainder of the summer.

View Down the Severn by Norman O'Neill
View Down the Severn by Norman O'Neill

The club held its Summer Social and Prize Giving event at Harper Adams University where chairman Mike Warrender presented trophies for the year.

Member of the year was Peter Humphrys and the award for Most Improved Photographer went to Brian Kerrison.

The Best Projected Image of the Year went to Andy Brooks and Trish Sangster was the runner-up.

In the Best Colour Print of the Year, Norman O’Neill took the trophy with Fran Hartshorne finishing as runner-up place.

Finally, Mr Humphrys also took the Best Monochrome Print of the Year and Howard Broadbent was second.

The full results were as follows:

Annual Projected Image: 1 Andy Brooks - Bella, 2 Trish Sangster - The Gentle Sea, 3 Peter Humphrys - Underground, 4 Harry Cheadle - High Above the Dunes, 5 Brian Truslove - St Pauls at Night, 6 Mick Richardson - The Staircase.

A Whisper of Spring by Fran Hartshorne
A Whisper of Spring by Fran Hartshorne
Bella by Andy Brooks
Bella by Andy Brooks
BMX Rider by Norman O'Neill
BMX Rider by Norman O'Neill
Disposable by Howard Broadbent
Disposable by Howard Broadbent
High Above the Dunes by Harry Cheadle
High Above the Dunes by Harry Cheadle
Looking Back by Edward Kosinski
Looking Back by Edward Kosinski
Mist Over the Buachaille by Peter Humphrys
Mist Over the Buachaille by Peter Humphrys
Primary Colours by Maria Macklin
Primary Colours by Maria Macklin
St Pauls at Night by Brian Truslove
St Pauls at Night by Brian Truslove
The Gentle Sea by Trish Sangster
The Gentle Sea by Trish Sangster
The Staircase by Howard Broadbent
The Staircase by Howard Broadbent
Tunnel of Light by Maria Macklin
Tunnel of Light by Maria Macklin
Underground by Peter Humphrys
Underground by Peter Humphrys
View Down the Severn by Norman O'Neill
View Down the Severn by Norman O'Neill

Annual Colour Print: 1 Norman O’Neill - View Down the Severn, 2 Fran Hartshorne - A Whisper of Spring, 3 Dave Shrubb - Mischkah Unwrapped, 4 Norman O’Neill - BMX Rider, 5 Brian Kerrison - Floating on Liquid Gold, 6 Maria Macklin - Primary Colours.

Annual Mono Print: 1 Peter Humphrys - Mist Over The Buachaille, 2 Howard Broadbent - The Staircase, 3 Edward Kosinski - Looking Back, 4 Howard Broadbent - Disposable, 5 Maria Macklin - Tunnel of Light, 6 Fran Hartshorne - Anonymity

The club programme resumes on October 4.

Full details will be available at newportphotoclub.com

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News