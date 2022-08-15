The stunning images captured by members of Newport Photography Club

The club held its Summer Social and Prize Giving event at Harper Adams University where chairman Mike Warrender presented trophies for the year.
Member of the year was Peter Humphrys and the award for Most Improved Photographer went to Brian Kerrison.
The Best Projected Image of the Year went to Andy Brooks and Trish Sangster was the runner-up.
In the Best Colour Print of the Year, Norman O’Neill took the trophy with Fran Hartshorne finishing as runner-up place.
Finally, Mr Humphrys also took the Best Monochrome Print of the Year and Howard Broadbent was second.
The full results were as follows:
Annual Projected Image: 1 Andy Brooks - Bella, 2 Trish Sangster - The Gentle Sea, 3 Peter Humphrys - Underground, 4 Harry Cheadle - High Above the Dunes, 5 Brian Truslove - St Pauls at Night, 6 Mick Richardson - The Staircase.
Annual Colour Print: 1 Norman O’Neill - View Down the Severn, 2 Fran Hartshorne - A Whisper of Spring, 3 Dave Shrubb - Mischkah Unwrapped, 4 Norman O’Neill - BMX Rider, 5 Brian Kerrison - Floating on Liquid Gold, 6 Maria Macklin - Primary Colours.
Annual Mono Print: 1 Peter Humphrys - Mist Over The Buachaille, 2 Howard Broadbent - The Staircase, 3 Edward Kosinski - Looking Back, 4 Howard Broadbent - Disposable, 5 Maria Macklin - Tunnel of Light, 6 Fran Hartshorne - Anonymity
The club programme resumes on October 4.
Full details will be available at newportphotoclub.com