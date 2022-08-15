The stunning images captured by members of Newport Photography Club

View Down the Severn by Norman O'Neill

The club held its Summer Social and Prize Giving event at Harper Adams University where chairman Mike Warrender presented trophies for the year.

Member of the year was Peter Humphrys and the award for Most Improved Photographer went to Brian Kerrison.

The Best Projected Image of the Year went to Andy Brooks and Trish Sangster was the runner-up.

In the Best Colour Print of the Year, Norman O’Neill took the trophy with Fran Hartshorne finishing as runner-up place.

Finally, Mr Humphrys also took the Best Monochrome Print of the Year and Howard Broadbent was second.

The full results were as follows:

Annual Projected Image: 1 Andy Brooks - Bella, 2 Trish Sangster - The Gentle Sea, 3 Peter Humphrys - Underground, 4 Harry Cheadle - High Above the Dunes, 5 Brian Truslove - St Pauls at Night, 6 Mick Richardson - The Staircase.

A Whisper of Spring by Fran Hartshorne Bella by Andy Brooks BMX Rider by Norman O'Neill Disposable by Howard Broadbent High Above the Dunes by Harry Cheadle Looking Back by Edward Kosinski Mist Over the Buachaille by Peter Humphrys Primary Colours by Maria Macklin St Pauls at Night by Brian Truslove The Gentle Sea by Trish Sangster The Staircase by Howard Broadbent Tunnel of Light by Maria Macklin Underground by Peter Humphrys View Down the Severn by Norman O'Neill

Annual Colour Print: 1 Norman O’Neill - View Down the Severn, 2 Fran Hartshorne - A Whisper of Spring, 3 Dave Shrubb - Mischkah Unwrapped, 4 Norman O’Neill - BMX Rider, 5 Brian Kerrison - Floating on Liquid Gold, 6 Maria Macklin - Primary Colours.

Annual Mono Print: 1 Peter Humphrys - Mist Over The Buachaille, 2 Howard Broadbent - The Staircase, 3 Edward Kosinski - Looking Back, 4 Howard Broadbent - Disposable, 5 Maria Macklin - Tunnel of Light, 6 Fran Hartshorne - Anonymity

The club programme resumes on October 4.