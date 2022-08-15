Outdoor cinema screening planned for Pirate of the Caribbean

Lilleshall Hall will be hosting the screening later this month.

Lilleshall Hall will be the venue for the showing of Pirates of the Caribbean – Curse of the Black Pearl on Friday, August 26.

Organisers are encouraging people attending to dress up in their best pirate-themed outfits for the evening event.

On the night, there will be various food and drink options available, with a bar for the adults and a popcorn machine.

The cinema area will be open from 6pm with the film starting at 8.30pm.

Clair Luckman, Hospitality Manager at Lilleshall said: “This is the first time we’ve ever done this at Lilleshall and we’re majorly excited about what’s going to happen on the 26th. We’re hoping to see plenty of Jack Sparrows in the audience, or people dressed in their favourite outfit from this much-loved film.

“We’re expecting this first event to be very popular, so we’re recommending people book their tickets beforehand, and also suggesting for parents with kids that they get here early to try out our fun and educational Nature Trail, which will get them in an adventurous mood ready for the film. The Nature Trail is free to enter.”

Pirates of the Caribbean – Curse of the Black Pearl is rated PG-13, but under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Visitors are advised to take a blanket or deck chairs, and because this is an English summer, an umbrella is also suggested.