Police arrested the teenage boys - aged 16, 14 and 13 - after reports of an attempted burglary and criminal damage at the fast food chain's restaurant at Newport Retail Park at around 10pm last night.

Staff from McDonald's were assaulted during the incident, police also said.

A spokesman said: "We have arrested three young men after an incident in Newport. We attended and the young men ran away before being arrested a short time later."