Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Charity hot-rod ride stops in on county

By Sue SmithNewportPublished:

A hot rod named Revenge has returned to the road after being repaired by owner Gerard Gaughan who is taking it on a 1,000 mile trip to raise funds for the mental health charity Mind.

Kevin Taylor welcomes his friend Gerry Gaughan and his Ford 1976 C Cab Hot Rod called 'Revenge', to his home in Oulton.
Kevin Taylor welcomes his friend Gerry Gaughan and his Ford 1976 C Cab Hot Rod called 'Revenge', to his home in Oulton.

Gerard, from Maidenhead, who runs a management consultancy business, could not resist calling in at Bewdley Brewery on route.

He also stopped off at the home of Kevin Taylor, a 55-year-old director of a training company, in Norbury, with whom Gerard use to work at Mars Confectionary in Slough in the mid-1990s.

Revenge was built as a one-off and had been in storage until Gerard got it running again during lockdown.

He said: "During lockdown I had the idea of repairing it and driving around the country to raise funds for the charity which is close to our hearts.

"I bought Revenge in 2019 and the vehicle had been in a garage and did not run and looked extremely sorry for itself after a previous owner died.

"Revenge was made by Nick Butler in 1976 and he used it as an everyday vehicle.

"Since then it has had four to five owners.

"Nick also built another couple of cars and as part of the road trip we visited his workshop.

"We have also stopped in Daventry, the National Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham, Bewdley Brewery and Ironbridge along the route which started in London.

"We are planning to visit the National Street Road Association 50th anniversary festival in Old Warden as part of the route.

The NSRA voted the car the hot-rod of the century in the 70s.

"This will be the longest run it has been driven on for years.

"My wife, Felicity, is travelling in a support vehicle along the route.

"Although we have not set a target figure for funds to be raised for the charity in only three of the seven day trip we managed to gain £1,500 through the justgiving revengerealibiltyrun page."

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News

By Sue Smith

Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News