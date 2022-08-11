Charity hot-rod ride stops in on county

Kevin Taylor welcomes his friend Gerry Gaughan and his Ford 1976 C Cab Hot Rod called 'Revenge', to his home in Oulton.

Gerard, from Maidenhead, who runs a management consultancy business, could not resist calling in at Bewdley Brewery on route.

He also stopped off at the home of Kevin Taylor, a 55-year-old director of a training company, in Norbury, with whom Gerard use to work at Mars Confectionary in Slough in the mid-1990s.

Revenge was built as a one-off and had been in storage until Gerard got it running again during lockdown.

He said: "During lockdown I had the idea of repairing it and driving around the country to raise funds for the charity which is close to our hearts.

"I bought Revenge in 2019 and the vehicle had been in a garage and did not run and looked extremely sorry for itself after a previous owner died.

"Revenge was made by Nick Butler in 1976 and he used it as an everyday vehicle.

"Since then it has had four to five owners.

"Nick also built another couple of cars and as part of the road trip we visited his workshop.

"We have also stopped in Daventry, the National Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham, Bewdley Brewery and Ironbridge along the route which started in London.

"We are planning to visit the National Street Road Association 50th anniversary festival in Old Warden as part of the route.

The NSRA voted the car the hot-rod of the century in the 70s.

"This will be the longest run it has been driven on for years.

"My wife, Felicity, is travelling in a support vehicle along the route.