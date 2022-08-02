Notification Settings

Talks over Newport canal action after fish deaths

By Matthew PanterNewportPublished:

Discussions will be held to see what action can be taken to alleviate problems at a canal, after anglers claimed an increase in duckweed led to the death of more than 100 fish at a canal.

A pump at Newport Canal as anglers fought to save as many fish as they could
More than 100 fish died after a ‘huge oxygen crash’ at Newport Canal last week, with members of Telford Angling Association working tirelessly to save as many as possible.

The association’s chair Jon Portman described it as 'heartbreaking' with a host of bream, tench and perch lost.

A meeting has now been arranged between Telford and Wrekin Council and Natural England on August 8.

It will take place by the Black Shed and councillor Peter Scott said: "They will discuss what to do about the weed mainly, which is choking up parts of the canal and they want to discuss removal and what should and shouldn't be in there.

"The most important thing is that the canal retains its SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest) status and it evolves as it should, moving forward."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

