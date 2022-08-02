Talks over Newport canal action after fish deaths

A pump at Newport Canal as anglers fought to save as many fish as they could

More than 100 fish died after a ‘huge oxygen crash’ at Newport Canal last week, with members of Telford Angling Association working tirelessly to save as many as possible.

The association’s chair Jon Portman described it as 'heartbreaking' with a host of bream, tench and perch lost.

A meeting has now been arranged between Telford and Wrekin Council and Natural England on August 8.

It will take place by the Black Shed and councillor Peter Scott said: "They will discuss what to do about the weed mainly, which is choking up parts of the canal and they want to discuss removal and what should and shouldn't be in there.