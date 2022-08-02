Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Parking restriction talks welcomed near Newport schools

By Matthew PanterNewportPublished:

A Newport councillor has welcomed the possibility of a crackdown on parking problems near two schools, which he says have plagued residents for a decade.

Councillor Thomas Janke
Councillor Thomas Janke

Councillor Thomas Janke said plans were under discussion for a possible Traffic Regulation Order to be introduced in Wellington Road, plus Springfield Avenue and Brookside Avenue.

Councillor Janke said residents had been left frustrated by car congestion in their streets, particularly at busy school drop-off and collection times, with Newport Girls High School and Moorfield Primary nearby.

But he confirmed a Telford and Wrekin Council Strategic Transport Engineer has been at the site to discuss the implementation of a TRO. If carried out, it would involve single yellow lines with restrictions between 8.30-9.30am and 2.30-4pm.

Councillor Janke said he had been told the order could be in place by November.

And he added: "It's been a long-standing issue with school parking at pick up and drop off time with residents saying they have been blocked in their driveways, sometimes for up to an hour.

"Residents have written letters in to make the council understand the gravity of the situation and what residents feel, so I'm delighted their voices are being heard.

"It would make a massive difference to residents there who have been affected for the best part of a decade.

"It has been a nightmare that has got worse and I'm delighted the issues have been highlighted and officers have now discussed possibilities for what can be done about it.

"Parking infringements would not only ease the concerns of residents but make sure the roads are kept wide enough for emergency vehicles to get through."

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News