Parking restriction talks welcomed near Newport schools

Councillor Thomas Janke

Councillor Thomas Janke said plans were under discussion for a possible Traffic Regulation Order to be introduced in Wellington Road, plus Springfield Avenue and Brookside Avenue.

Councillor Janke said residents had been left frustrated by car congestion in their streets, particularly at busy school drop-off and collection times, with Newport Girls High School and Moorfield Primary nearby.

But he confirmed a Telford and Wrekin Council Strategic Transport Engineer has been at the site to discuss the implementation of a TRO. If carried out, it would involve single yellow lines with restrictions between 8.30-9.30am and 2.30-4pm.

Councillor Janke said he had been told the order could be in place by November.

And he added: "It's been a long-standing issue with school parking at pick up and drop off time with residents saying they have been blocked in their driveways, sometimes for up to an hour.

"Residents have written letters in to make the council understand the gravity of the situation and what residents feel, so I'm delighted their voices are being heard.

"It would make a massive difference to residents there who have been affected for the best part of a decade.

"It has been a nightmare that has got worse and I'm delighted the issues have been highlighted and officers have now discussed possibilities for what can be done about it.