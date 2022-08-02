Newport record shop owner to leave Hey Jude's after 'incredible journey'

Jude Paton and Frankie O'Connor

Jude Paton started Hey Jude's in Newport Indoor Market in 1999 before setting up in Stafford Street. But she confirmed plans to retire this week and revealed, as of September 1, the shop will be under the ownership of Frankie O'Connor.

"It has been a wonderful 23-year journey meeting for me," said Jude. "I have met so many amazing and loyal customers and have made many new friends.

"When I was 13 years old I wrote an English composition under the title, 'What do you want to do when you grow up?'

"I said then that my dream was to own a record shop and it's been an amazing experience to have a job like that. It has been an absolute joy and, of course, I love what I sell.

"I have had an instant connection with customers and have loved to chat to every single one of them, finding out about their different tastes in music. It has opened my eyes to other music interests."

Jude says she's thrilled to be leaving the shop in Frankie's hands.

"I know Frankie will take the business forward and will experience that same incredible journey I have," she said.

"Hey Jude's is in safe hands and I look forward to being on the other side of the counter. I am really excited for Frankie and know that he will put his own stamp on it."

Despite leaving the shop, Jude expects to keep busy with her interests including the Newport Navy Club and open mic nights.